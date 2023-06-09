Truist Financial Increases Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $10.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $466.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

