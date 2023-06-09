DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DocMorris Price Performance
Shares of ZRSEF opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. DocMorris has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $99.02.
DocMorris Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocMorris (ZRSEF)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for DocMorris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocMorris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.