Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEXF opened at $48.59 on Friday. Onex has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 32.70 and a quick ratio of 32.70.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.