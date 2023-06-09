Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Dufry Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

