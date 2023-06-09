B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.50.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

