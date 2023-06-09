Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAEYY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

