Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAEYY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.