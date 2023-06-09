Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.
DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.