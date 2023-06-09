Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

DUK stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

