Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $78.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.
Eversource Energy Price Performance
ES stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.