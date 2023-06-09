Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

