Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.
ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.
Consolidated Edison Price Performance
ED opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.