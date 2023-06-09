The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

