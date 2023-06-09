Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on D. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

