The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.
SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SRE stock opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,499,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
