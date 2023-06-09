The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,499,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

