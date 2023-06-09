Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSE:AAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

