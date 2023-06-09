American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

