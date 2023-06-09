Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

