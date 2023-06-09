eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

EBAY stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.