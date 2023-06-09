Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Oculis Stock Up 1.5 %
OCS stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75. Oculis has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.95.
Institutional Trading of Oculis
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculis (OCS)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.