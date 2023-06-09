Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

OCS stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75. Oculis has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at $4,838,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

