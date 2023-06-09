Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GROY. Raymond James upped their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,653,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 488,825 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

