Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $1,248,385.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,758 shares of company stock worth $5,316,356. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

