Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.46.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.