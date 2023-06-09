Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Argus downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

LYFT stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

