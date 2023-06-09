Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.03.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

