Analyzing Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) & Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brink’s and Jayud Global Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.74 $170.60 million $2.45 29.44 Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Brink’s and Jayud Global Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brink’s presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Brink’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 2.50% 60.26% 4.60% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brink’s beats Jayud Global Logistics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

