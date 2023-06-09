Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) versus NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Financial Contrast

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Her Imports and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Her Imports.

Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and NerdWallet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.46 -$10.20 million $0.01 1,028.00

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24%

Summary

NerdWallet beats Her Imports on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

