Analyzing Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy Australia and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vitesse Energy has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.91%. Given Vitesse Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Vitesse Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.47 $118.90 million N/A N/A

Vitesse Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc. is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

