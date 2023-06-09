Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Target Price at $90.86

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Church & Dwight by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

