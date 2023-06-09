Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $32.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.