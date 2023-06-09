Credit Suisse Group Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,983.33.
Diageo Stock Performance
DEO stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
