Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Set at C$14.50 by TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given a C$14.50 target price by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.28 and a 1 year high of C$12.32.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

