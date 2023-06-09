Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

