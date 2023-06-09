Head-To-Head Contrast: NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NTT DATA has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 4.49% 8.49% 3.62% Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NTT DATA and Symbolic Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $22.73 billion 0.88 $1.27 billion $0.76 18.86 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.34 $17.44 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NTT DATA and Symbolic Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 1 1 0 0 1.50 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NTT DATA beats Symbolic Logic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services. The company also provides advisory, technical consulting, business process consulting, ongoing platform support, and industry-specific services. It serves various industries, such as government agencies and municipalities, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, automobile, banking and financial institution, electronics and high-tech field, insurance, transportation and logistics, telecommunication, media and entertainment, wholesale, retail, education, service, energy and utility, fundamental technologies, natural resources, and consumer products. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

