Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($3.98) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Tesco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Tesco has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

