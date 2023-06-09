National Bankshares Analysts Give NFI Group (TSE:NFI) a C$12.00 Price Target

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by National Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

NFI Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.94.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

