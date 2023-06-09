Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Etsy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

