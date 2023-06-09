Citigroup Boosts QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 457

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 454 ($5.64) to GBX 457 ($5.68) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QNTQY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.