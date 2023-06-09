PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $86.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,134.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 943,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,624,000 after acquiring an additional 936,976 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $1,416,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

