Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $167.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FERG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Ferguson stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

