Head-To-Head Analysis: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) vs. Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -35.37% -33.51% CytomX Therapeutics -132.29% -666.28% -32.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $490,000.00 25.37 -$13.94 million N/A N/A CytomX Therapeutics $67.62 million 1.71 -$99.32 million ($1.19) -1.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CytomX Therapeutics.

14.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pasithea Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics 1 8 2 0 2.09

Pasithea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.43%. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 82.27%. Given Pasithea Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pasithea Therapeutics is more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics.

Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics beats CytomX Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor designed to be macrocyclic for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 and Noonan syndrome, as well as lamin A/C cardiomyopathy and oncology indications. The company intends to develop PAS-003, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; PAS-002, for the treatment multiple sclerosis; and PAS-001, to treat schizophrenia. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

