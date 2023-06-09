Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.03.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

