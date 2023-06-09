Reviewing FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 10.16% 20.62% 14.76% Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 2.47 $4.43 million $0.66 24.24 Jushi $284.28 million 0.33 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FitLife Brands and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

Jushi has a consensus target price of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 440.19%. Given Jushi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Jushi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

