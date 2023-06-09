Financial Survey: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) versus LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lakeland Industries and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.86%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than LogicMark.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.85 $1.87 million $0.24 54.29 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.30 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.20

This table compares Lakeland Industries and LogicMark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 1.66% 3.20% 2.75% LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats LogicMark on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

