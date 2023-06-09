Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.58.

Shares of ATD opened at C$65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$49.58 and a one year high of C$68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of C$27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7285145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

