NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
NFI Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.61.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NFI Group (NFYEF)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.