NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.