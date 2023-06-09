Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,244,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,852,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile



Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

