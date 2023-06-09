Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $192.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

