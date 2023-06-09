Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

