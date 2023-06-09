Berenberg Bank Lowers IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Price Target to GBX 133

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of IPZYF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. IP Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.
About IP Group
