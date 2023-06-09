Berenberg Bank Lowers IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Price Target to GBX 133

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPZYF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. IP Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

