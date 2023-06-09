Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $168.76

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 282,713 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

