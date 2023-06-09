Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) PT Raised to GBX 575

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 575 ($7.15) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLSPF. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 440 ($5.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

