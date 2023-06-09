Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) PT Raised to GBX 575

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 575 ($7.15) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLSPF. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 440 ($5.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
Melrose Industries stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melrose Industries (MLSPF)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.