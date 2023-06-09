Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $160.62

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

